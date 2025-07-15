Why PM, ministers exempted: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on new attendance system to be rolled out in LS

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha set to introduce a multi-media device-based attendance system from the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress whip in the Lower House, Manickam Tagore, on Tuesday called the move “flawed” and questioned why the prime minister and ministers were exempt if the goal was to ensure accountability.

The new system will require MPs to mark their presence electronically from their allotted seats, replacing the current practice of signing the attendance register in the lobby. Officials said this would help save time, as the lobbies often get crowded. They also noted that some members mark attendance and leave without attending the proceedings.

However, Tagore flagged concerns on X (formerly Twitter), citing a previous instance where the system failed during a vote on the Waqf Board. “Why repeat a flawed system?” he asked.

“If attendance marking is about transparency and accountability, why are the prime minister and ministers exempted?” he said, arguing that the prime minister is usually present only “3 to 4 days out of 18 to 28” in a typical session. “Shouldn't the PM lead by example instead of being above the process?” he added.