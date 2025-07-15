Why PM, ministers exempted: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on new attendance system to be rolled out in LS

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha set to introduce a multi-media device-based attendance system from the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress whip in the Lower House, Manickam Tagore, on Tuesday called the move “flawed” and questioned why the prime minister and ministers were exempt if the goal was to ensure accountability.
The new system will require MPs to mark their presence electronically from their allotted seats, replacing the current practice of signing the attendance register in the lobby. Officials said this would help save time, as the lobbies often get crowded. They also noted that some members mark attendance and leave without attending the proceedings.
However, Tagore flagged concerns on X (formerly Twitter), citing a previous instance where the system failed during a vote on the Waqf Board. “Why repeat a flawed system?” he asked.
“If attendance marking is about transparency and accountability, why are the prime minister and ministers exempted?” he said, arguing that the prime minister is usually present only “3 to 4 days out of 18 to 28” in a typical session. “Shouldn't the PM lead by example instead of being above the process?” he added.
It may be noted that, as per practice, ministers and the Leader of the Opposition are not required to sign the attendance register.
Tagore called for deeper reforms beyond digitisation, including mandatory attendance for all, public disclosure of participation records, and publication of voting behaviour. “Digital tools are only as good as the intent behind them,” he said. “If accountability is selective, the system defeats its purpose.”
Sources said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is keen to roll out the new system and that the lobby register will be retained for a transitional period to allow members time to adapt. Birla had last year introduced digital pens and tablets for attendance in the lobby as part of efforts to make Parliament paperless.
Marking attendance is mandatory for MPs to receive their daily allowance during sessions.
The Monsoon session of Parliament will run from July 21 to August 21.