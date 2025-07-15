YouTuber Samay Raina appears before NCW months after repeated summons over remarks on 'India's Got Latent'

The NCW had issued Raina a notice following public outrage over remarks by participants and hosts that were perceived to be derogatory towards women.

His appearance before the panel follows repeated summonses issued since February. Raina and others did not attend the original hearing on February 17, citing travel and security-related constraints.

The NCW later rescheduled the hearing, giving them time to return to India and appear in person.

The controversy erupted after clips from India's Got Latent, a comedy-based YouTube talent show, went viral earlier this year, leading to a backlash for allegedly making light of rape and objectifying women.

Following this, an FIR was lodged by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and the NCW took suo motu cognisance of the issue.

The YouTube series was taken down in February, and Raina issued a public apology, saying he regretted any unintended harm caused.

In the weeks that followed, Raina announced a temporary break and later launched an international comedy tour, a reason he cited for his non-appearance before the commission.