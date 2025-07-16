8 killed, including two children, as vehicle plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

DEHRADUN: Eight people died and six others were injured, two critically, after a Maxx pickup vehicle plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand's border district of Pithoragarh on Tuesday evening. The vehicle was en route from Muwani village, under Thal police station, to Bokta village.

According to police, the ill-fated vehicle lost control near Suni Bridge and plummeted nearly 300 meters into the gorge. Among the deceased are two schoolchildren.

Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav confirmed the grim details, stating, "A vehicle carrying 14 people met with an accident near Suni bridge in Muwani village, resulting in 8 deaths. Police and SDRF personnel immediately reached the spot and conducted relief and rescue operations."