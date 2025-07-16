After ‘manhandling’ of Omar on Martyrs’ Day, NC ups the ante on L-G

SRINAGAR: A day after police personnel allegedly manhandled J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Martyrs’ Graveyard, the National Conference on Tuesday demanded an apology from L-G Manoj Sinha for the incident.

Senior NC leader and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary said that whatever happened on Monday, the L-G is responsible for it, and he should apologise not only to the government but to the people.

“People have given a mandate to the Abdullah government, and he (L-G) should apologise to that mandate, the Constitution and the Indian democracy. He should apologise to the martyrs, who gave up their lives for the country’s freedom,” Choudhary said.

“Whatever happened yesterday, it should not have happened. It is unfortunate. There was no attempt from our side to violate law and order.” Omar Abdullah said, adding, “I want to tell that ‘Hamari sharafat ko hamari kamzori mat samajhiye’ (Our decency should not be mistaken for our weakness). We will not make any sellout with the aspirations and dreams of J&K people.”