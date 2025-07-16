Amid tensions between BJP and Shinde's Sena, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis invites Uddhav to join govt

Amid tensions between the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday extended an olive branch to Uddhav Thackeray, inviting him to join the government.
With the term of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and leader of Opposition Ambadas Danave coming to an end, Fadnavis, Shinde and Thackeray delivered speeches.
Thackeray praised Danave, saying he has worked hard and earned a good name for himself and the party as well. He said that Danave will come again to power, without changing his party, but as part of the Shiv Sena (UBT) only.
“We are sure that in 2029, the positions in the House -- the treasury benches and opposition -- will be exchanged. We will be in power while the people who are in power will sit in opposition,” Thackeray said.
In response to Thackeray’s remark, chief minister Fadnavis quickly said, “Uddhav ji, there is no scope for the exchange of positions in 2029 as well. But there is one scope that can be explored. You can join our treasury benches and shift your sitting position. We can talk about this later separately,” he said, adding that the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is still a friendly party.
After this offer, Thackeray said that things were spoken on a lighter note in the House and need not be taken seriously. Earlier in the day, both Thackeray and Fadnavis greeted each other and even had a chat for a few minutes at the Vidhan Bhavan premises. Interestingly, for Danave's farewell, BJP MLC and chairman of state council Ram Shinde, who is close to CM Fadnavis, organized a dinner for the elected representatives, sending a positive message to the Sena (UBT).
Sources in the Shiv Sena and BJP confirmed that the bonhomie between Fadnavis and Thackeray is the talk of the town. “During the MVA government, there was palpable enmity between Fadnavis and Thackeray, but both the leaders decided to bury the past and exchange positive vibes. Fadnavis' offer to Thackeray may have been said on a lighter note, but it has sent the message to DCM Shinde. The way scams involving Shinde’s ministers are surfacing, Fadnavis is worried about the image of his government,” a source added.
A political observer said CM Fadnavis giving an offer to Thackeray may be brushed aside or not taken too seriously, but this is just the beginning. "Fadnavis giving an offer to Thackeray to join power does not mean that it will happen tomorrow, but we can surely say that the door of dialogue between the two leaders and parties that was closed earlier is now open. So, things may or may not work out but the ball has been set rolling," he added.