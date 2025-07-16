Amid tensions between BJP and Shinde's Sena, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis invites Uddhav to join govt

Amid tensions between the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday extended an olive branch to Uddhav Thackeray, inviting him to join the government.

With the term of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and leader of Opposition Ambadas Danave coming to an end, Fadnavis, Shinde and Thackeray delivered speeches.

Thackeray praised Danave, saying he has worked hard and earned a good name for himself and the party as well. He said that Danave will come again to power, without changing his party, but as part of the Shiv Sena (UBT) only.

“We are sure that in 2029, the positions in the House -- the treasury benches and opposition -- will be exchanged. We will be in power while the people who are in power will sit in opposition,” Thackeray said.

In response to Thackeray’s remark, chief minister Fadnavis quickly said, “Uddhav ji, there is no scope for the exchange of positions in 2029 as well. But there is one scope that can be explored. You can join our treasury benches and shift your sitting position. We can talk about this later separately,” he said, adding that the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is still a friendly party.