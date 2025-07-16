BDO suspended for sharing resignation letter alleging harassment during electoral roll revision

PATNA: The axe has finally fallen on a Block Development Officer (BDO) for sharing his resignation letter on social media, in which he accused his immediate senior of harassment during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Hari Om Sharan, who serves as the BDO of Barsoi block in Katihar district, has been suspended with immediate effect. Departmental proceedings have also been recommended against him.

Confirming the disciplinary action, Katihar District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena said on Wednesday that BDO Hari Om Sharan’s reply to the show-cause notice served on him earlier was found unsatisfactory. “Hence, he has been put under suspension,” he added.

District Magistrate Meena said that the BDO would also face departmental proceedings for posting his personal grievances against his senior on social media platforms. The DM clarified that Sharan had never formally submitted his resignation letter to the office.

Meena further stated that it came to his notice that the BDO assumed duty after tendering an apology for his misconduct towards his senior, Dixit Shwetam, who is posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO). “The action has been taken for conduct unbecoming of a public servant,” he said.

The BDO had submitted a five-page resignation letter addressed to District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena, alleging harassment by the SDO Dixit Shwetam during the SIR work under his jurisdiction.

Sharan claimed that he was touring 10-12 panchayats every day for the SIR work, even while suffering from backache, and also inspected digitisation camps and carried out other related tasks.