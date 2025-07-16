Calcutta HC seeks Centre’s records on Delhi HC cases over deportation; flags concerns over nationality checks

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to place before it all records regarding litigations before the Delhi HC over the deportation of a few persons found to be illegally residing in the national capital.

The court also verbally asked the central government's lawyer to "ascertain" whether there is any truth in the allegation that Bengali-speaking people were being questioned over their nationality in different places in the country after the West Bengal government's counsel raised the issue.

However, no order was issued by the court on this matter.

A division bench, presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, took up two habeas corpus petitions, alleging illegal detention of some people from West Bengal.

The court directed the Centre to file an affidavit with regard to the petitioners' averment that they were already deported and that the issue was being litigated before the Delhi High Court.

A habeas corpus petition is a legal remedy seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.