Co-operation between Indian, UK in education boosted with launch of Southampton campus

NEW DELHI: The launch of the India campus of the University of Southampton strengthened the cooperation between India and the UK in the education sector, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday.

The Minister inaugurated the campus at Gurugram in Haryana, said a PIB release.

“The launch marks a momentous milestone towards internationalisation of education at home under National Education Policy 2020, and also towards strengthening the education pillar of India-UK cooperation as envisioned in the India-UK Roadmap 2030,” Pradhan said.

The University - a QS Top 100 global institution and founding member of the UK’s Russell Group - becomes the first foreign university to operationalise a campus in India under the University Grants Commission’s `Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India’ Regulations, the release said.