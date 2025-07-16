Kharge, Rahul visit poll-bound Assam; Gaurav Gogoi says ‘Daro Mat’ to be the message
GUWAHATI: With 2026 Assam elections in focus, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Guwahati on July 16.
During their stay, they will address party workers in a series of meetings.
Party’s newly-elected state president, Gaurav Gogoi, told the media the two leaders would ask the people of Assam not to be afraid of anything.
“Kharge Ji and Rahul Ji will tell the people of Assam ‘Daro Mat.’ There is injustice done to people. The Congress is with them and it will fight for a free voice,” Gogoi said.
“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid. He has given a lot of statements about reclaiming land (from encroachers). But he and several of his ministers own the highest amount of land,” Gogoi alleged.
In this regard, he cited a few properties, including a resort at an elephant corridor, tea gardens and a hotel. He alleged that industries were set up on agricultural land by flouting existing laws, and 18,000 acres of land belonging to indigenous, tribal and minority communities were given to people from outside Assam.
“People have no land security. The Congress will fight for them. There will be a fight,” Gogoi further stated.
Party leader Ripun Bora said Kharge and Gandhi had come to Assam with the 2026 elections in mind. He said the two would assess the party’s poll preparations.
“AICC is according the highest importance to Assam polls. It is in an election mode eight months ahead of the polls,” Bora, a former state Congress president, said.
He said the two leaders would address party workers, strengthening and inspiring them, and with such inspiration, the Congress would go to the polls. Bora claimed that the BJP, which heads the State’s ruling coalition, was nervous about the visit of Kharge and Gandhi.
“There will surely be a fight and the Congress will form the next government. The Congress workers are all inspired,” he further stated.