Kharge, Rahul visit poll-bound Assam; Gaurav Gogoi says ‘Daro Mat’ to be the message

GUWAHATI: With 2026 Assam elections in focus, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Guwahati on July 16.

During their stay, they will address party workers in a series of meetings.

Party’s newly-elected state president, Gaurav Gogoi, told the media the two leaders would ask the people of Assam not to be afraid of anything.

“Kharge Ji and Rahul Ji will tell the people of Assam ‘Daro Mat.’ There is injustice done to people. The Congress is with them and it will fight for a free voice,” Gogoi said.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid. He has given a lot of statements about reclaiming land (from encroachers). But he and several of his ministers own the highest amount of land,” Gogoi alleged.