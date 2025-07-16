Don’t Blame the Pigeons for Aspergillosis

In recent times, the blue rock pigeon — also known as Columba livia — has found itself at the center of a growing controversy. Commonly seen flitting about on balconies, rooftops, and urban ledges, this resilient bird is now being scapegoated for an illness called aspergillosis. This respiratory infection, caused by fungi from the Aspergillus genus, has sparked headlines and concerns, leading many to point fingers squarely at these pigeons as disease carriers. But is this accusation fair, or is it a case of misplaced blame?
Let’s take a closer, more informed look.
What is Aspergillosis, Really?
Aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus — a genus of mold that includes hundreds of species. The most common culprit in infections is Aspergillus fumigatus, a fungus that produces tiny airborne spores. These spores, when inhaled in large quantities, can cause respiratory illness, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems, preexisting lung conditions, or prolonged exposure to dusty, moldy environments.
However, here’s the critical fact: Aspergillus is ubiquitous. It’s found everywhere — in soil, decaying vegetation, compost, dust, old building materials, air-conditioning systems, bird droppings, and even in grain and spices. It thrives in damp and poorly ventilated areas. The spores are so widespread that avoiding them entirely is virtually impossible. Inhaling a few spores is a part of daily life and is generally harmless to healthy individuals.
Pigeons Are Not the Sole Source — Far From It
Despite popular belief, pigeons are not the origin of aspergillosis. While the droppings of any bird — including pigeons — can provide a damp organic medium where mold might grow, this is no different from a damp corner of a bathroom, an uncleaned air duct, or neglected plant soil. The link between pigeons and the fungus is indirect at best. The presence of pigeons may coincide with mold-friendly conditions, but they are not the cause.
Blaming pigeons alone for spreading a naturally occurring mold is scientifically unfounded. The real issue is environmental hygiene, not avian biology.
The Urban Rise of Pigeons — Our Doing, Not Theirs
The pigeon population boom, especially in urban areas, is largely a consequence of human architecture and behavior. Modern cities with their endless supply of ledges, parapets, beams, ducts, and eaves provide the perfect nesting spots for pigeons — a structural mimicry of the rocky cliffs these birds originally inhabited.
Add to this the widespread practice of feeding pigeons — often with grains and food scraps — and it’s no surprise that they thrive in our cities. We’ve inadvertently invited them to stay, build nests, and multiply. Urban planning and human kindness have created an ecosystem where pigeons feel welcome.
To now turn around and vilify them is not just ironic — it’s unjust.
Solutions Exist — Without Hysteria or Hatred
If pigeon overpopulation is truly a concern, there are humane and effective ways to manage it. First and foremost, stop feeding them. As difficult as it may be for those who enjoy the sight of birds flocking to crumbs and seeds, this simple act of withholding food can drastically reduce pigeon numbers over time. When food sources dry up, pigeons move on to seek sustenance elsewhere.
Second, pigeon-proofing homes and buildings is an essential step. Installing bird spikes, netting, or sloped ledges can discourage nesting. Sealing gaps and crevices in balconies, ducts, and lofts can prevent access to potential roosting spots.
Importantly, these measures must be proactive, not reactive. Waiting until pigeons have nested and then attacking them with aggressive deterrents is not only cruel but also ineffective in the long term. A respectful boundary is what’s needed — not persecution.
No Name-Calling or Hatred
In the public discourse surrounding pigeons and aspergillosis, there has been a disturbing rise in derogatory language used to describe these birds — “rats with wings” being one of the more popular insults. Such language is not only distasteful but also dehumanizing in its tone — and, ironically, it misunderstands nature entirely.
Pigeons are incredibly intelligent creatures. Studies have shown that they can recognize human faces, differentiate between artistic styles, and even understand abstract concepts like space and time. Historically, they’ve been revered as messengers and war heroes. Homing pigeons once used to carry vital information across enemy lines.
It’s a sobering reflection of how quickly public sentiment can shift, and how conveniently blame can be assigned without nuance or empathy.
Blaming birds for mold is like blaming fish for rain. Yes, urban wildlife needs to be managed but with understanding. When we confront issues like aspergillosis, we must do so with scientific clarity and humane foresight. Let’s not make pigeons the fall guy for fungi. The real solution lies not in blame, but in balance!
Edison Thomas
Editor, Indulge,
The New Indian Express