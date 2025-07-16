Don’t Blame the Pigeons for Aspergillosis

In recent times, the blue rock pigeon — also known as Columba livia — has found itself at the center of a growing controversy. Commonly seen flitting about on balconies, rooftops, and urban ledges, this resilient bird is now being scapegoated for an illness called aspergillosis. This respiratory infection, caused by fungi from the Aspergillus genus, has sparked headlines and concerns, leading many to point fingers squarely at these pigeons as disease carriers. But is this accusation fair, or is it a case of misplaced blame?

Let’s take a closer, more informed look.

What is Aspergillosis, Really?

Aspergillosis is an infection caused by Aspergillus — a genus of mold that includes hundreds of species. The most common culprit in infections is Aspergillus fumigatus, a fungus that produces tiny airborne spores. These spores, when inhaled in large quantities, can cause respiratory illness, especially in individuals with weakened immune systems, preexisting lung conditions, or prolonged exposure to dusty, moldy environments.

However, here’s the critical fact: Aspergillus is ubiquitous. It’s found everywhere — in soil, decaying vegetation, compost, dust, old building materials, air-conditioning systems, bird droppings, and even in grain and spices. It thrives in damp and poorly ventilated areas. The spores are so widespread that avoiding them entirely is virtually impossible. Inhaling a few spores is a part of daily life and is generally harmless to healthy individuals.

Pigeons Are Not the Sole Source — Far From It

Despite popular belief, pigeons are not the origin of aspergillosis. While the droppings of any bird — including pigeons — can provide a damp organic medium where mold might grow, this is no different from a damp corner of a bathroom, an uncleaned air duct, or neglected plant soil. The link between pigeons and the fungus is indirect at best. The presence of pigeons may coincide with mold-friendly conditions, but they are not the cause.

Blaming pigeons alone for spreading a naturally occurring mold is scientifically unfounded. The real issue is environmental hygiene, not avian biology.