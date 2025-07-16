Girls allegedly beaten, denied entry into class for not removing hijab in Jharkhand govt school

RANCHI: Students at a state-sponsored girls' high school in Chatra were allegedly denied entry to their classes for refusing to remove their hijab (headscarf) on Tuesday. The school administration allegedly beat them and even threatened to expel the students if they did not follow instructions and protested.

In a written complaint, the girls and their parents alleged that the school's principal had passed a verbal order asking students not to wear a hijab or dupatta within school premises. If students wore such coverings, the principal would forcefully remove it and throw it away, they said.

After the incident, the girls went to Sadar Hospital with their parents. The doctor, who examined the girls, however, said that no marks of beating were found on the body of any of the students.

After being informed about the incident, Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Zahoor Alam, District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra and officer in-charge Vipin Kumar went to the hospital to take stock of the situation.