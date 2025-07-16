Girls allegedly beaten, denied entry into class for not removing hijab in Jharkhand govt school
RANCHI: Students at a state-sponsored girls' high school in Chatra were allegedly denied entry to their classes for refusing to remove their hijab (headscarf) on Tuesday. The school administration allegedly beat them and even threatened to expel the students if they did not follow instructions and protested.
In a written complaint, the girls and their parents alleged that the school's principal had passed a verbal order asking students not to wear a hijab or dupatta within school premises. If students wore such coverings, the principal would forcefully remove it and throw it away, they said.
After the incident, the girls went to Sadar Hospital with their parents. The doctor, who examined the girls, however, said that no marks of beating were found on the body of any of the students.
After being informed about the incident, Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Zahoor Alam, District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra and officer in-charge Vipin Kumar went to the hospital to take stock of the situation.
According to SDO, the entire matter will be investigated impartially, and action will be taken if anybody is found guilty.
“We are trying to talk to the students and the teachers as well so that matter is resolved inside the school. If required, we will also call the parents,” said the SDO.
Since the top three students this year in this school were Muslim girls, one cannot say that discrimination is being done with them, he added.
“If there are any misunderstandings, it should be resolved immediately as these girls are the future of this country,” said the SDO.
Principal Kiran Madam, however, turned down the allegations made by the students, saying that the school's dress code is compulsory for all students.
“Students were asked to remove burqa and hijab in the classroom, which is being exaggerated and presented differently,” said the principal.
District Education Officer Dinesh Mishra also asserted that he has been inspecting the school regularly, but no student had made any such complaint before.