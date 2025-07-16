Gita, Ramayana in school curriculum sparks constitutional debate in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Rooted in Sanatan Dharma's belief that the Srimad Bhagavad Gita serves as a profound guide for life's conduct, the Uttarakhand government, under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's directives, has incorporated the Gita and Ramayana into the state curriculum framework.

However, this move, implemented from Wednesday, has allegedly met with immediate and widespread opposition from the state's teaching community.

The protesting teacher associations assert that these are religious texts, and as per the Constitution, religious education cannot be imparted in educational institutions.

Sanjay Kumar Tamta, President of the Teacher Association, articulated their stance to this newspaper, stating, “Article 28(1) of the Indian Constitution explicitly states that religious instruction shall not be provided in any educational institution wholly maintained out of State funds or receiving aid from State funds. This provision is designed to uphold the nation's secular fabric and ensure equal respect for all religions.”

He further argued, “The directive to incorporate Gita shlokas into prayer assemblies violates the constitutional framework, thereby undermining the principle of secular education in government schools. These schools serve students from diverse religious, caste, and community backgrounds. Mandating the recitation of verses from a single religious text can foster feelings of discomfort and discrimination among adherents of other faiths and communities, which runs contrary to the objectives of social harmony and inclusive education.” Mr Tamta articulately presented these points.

Countering this perspective, Dr Mukul Kumar Sati, the Director of Education, informed this newspaper about the instructions given to all Chief Education Officers: “Students are to recite at least one shloka with its meaning daily during prayer assemblies. Additionally, one value-based shloka is to be declared the ‘Shloka of the Week’ and displayed on the notice board with its meaning. Students will practise it, and a discussion will be held, and feedback collected on the last day of the week.”

Dr Sati further elaborated on the intent, stating that teachers should periodically explain the shlokas and inform students how the principles of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita foster values, improve behaviour, develop leadership skills, enhance decision-making abilities, promote emotional balance, and cultivate scientific thinking.

“Students should also be apprised that the teachings in the Srimad Bhagavad Gita are rooted in Sankhya philosophy, psychology, logic, behavioural science, and moral philosophy, making them universally beneficial for humanity from a secular viewpoint,” asserted Director Dr Sati.