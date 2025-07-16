Golden Temple receives five bomb threat emails in three days; SGPC, security agencies on high alert

CHANDIGARH: In a span of three days, the Golden Temple in Amritsar has received five bomb threat emails, with three sent today alone, allegedly from fake IDs, as police remain clueless about the origin of these messages.
The emails have prompted heightened security at the sacred shrine, with Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel conducting thorough checks in and around the temple complex.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Five emails have been continuously received since July 14 (Monday). The SGPC has already informed the government and police about these threats. The recent series of threatening emails warning of bomb attacks at this sacred site is a matter of grave concern. The Golden Temple is a spiritual and inclusive centre for all humanity, drawing lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every day.”
Expressing disappointment, Dhami said that the identity of the sender still remains unknown. He emphasised, “It is the government's responsibility to urgently trace the origin of these emails, including the server, IP address, and country being used.”
He added that the emails received on July 15 and 16 were not only addressed to the SGPC but also to Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
“The first email came on July 14, reportedly from the fake email ID of Kerala Chief Minister Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan. The second threat, received on July 15, was also reportedly from the fake email ID of former Chief Justice of India, Justice Chanderchur Singh. This email was also sent to SGPC and MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. The three emails received today were purportedly from a person named Asif Gaffur and addressed to SGPC and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann,” he added.
Dhami also raised concern that these emails were being sent using the names of prominent individuals and criticised the government’s failure to identify the culprits. “We have activated our internal cyber teams, but this responsibility lies with the state. The culprits must be exposed without delay,” he said.
He further pointed out that despite several complaints to Punjab Police regarding fake and parody social media accounts operating in the SGPC’s name, the Cyber Cell had failed to take substantial action, showing the state’s lack of seriousness toward Sikh institutions.
“Whether these threats are simply the mischief of a malicious mind or part of a larger conspiracy must be investigated,” Dhami said, warning that the threats could be an attempt to create fear among the thousands of devotees who visit the shrine daily.
He assured that the SGPC was diligently managing the Golden Temple complex and appealed to devotees not to be fearful, adding that large numbers of people continue to arrive daily as usual.
In connection with the threats, former Member of Parliament Shwait Malik met Dhami at the SGPC office today. Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, understanding the sensitivity of the issue, had sent BJP leader and former MP Malik to engage with the SGPC. He expressed gratitude for the gesture but criticised Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet ministers for not contacting them so far on the issue.
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar confirmed, “Two emails came earlier and now three have come. The content in them is almost similar. Till now, in the investigation, the contents are pointing towards southern states. We hope that soon we will share the breakthrough.”
He added, “We are coordinating with the SGPC. As a precautionary measure, the bomb disposal team of the BSF was called in to search and assist us as they were nearby. Our bomb disposal team is coming from Jalandhar, hence we requested the BSF to send theirs. The SGPC has also deputed its own task force.”
Bhullar assured that foolproof security was being provided and there was no need for devotees to panic.
Following the threats, security forces, including Punjab Police personnel, commandos, and BSF officers, searched the galiara around the Golden Temple using sniffer dogs and bomb detection equipment.
They also screened the belongings of devotees, while SGPC’s task force monitored the situation inside the temple complex. Plainclothes state police personnel were deployed around the complex to monitor any suspicious activity.
Surveillance has been intensified, and police have been stationed at all access points to the temple. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs remain on standby.
Sources claimed that one of the emails sent on Tuesday claimed that RDX explosives had been packed inside pipes within the temple premises, with the intent to cause blasts inside the shrine.
Another email sent on Monday warned of a blast at the langar hall (community kitchen) of the Golden Temple. The exact contents of the messages have been withheld due to security concerns.
Both central and state security agencies are jointly working to analyse the digital footprints and track the origin of the emails. “The language used in this email is almost similar to the earlier ones, so it might be possible that the sender is the same,” said an official on condition of anonymity.