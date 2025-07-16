Golden Temple receives five bomb threat emails in three days; SGPC, security agencies on high alert

CHANDIGARH: In a span of three days, the Golden Temple in Amritsar has received five bomb threat emails, with three sent today alone, allegedly from fake IDs, as police remain clueless about the origin of these messages.

The emails have prompted heightened security at the sacred shrine, with Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel conducting thorough checks in and around the temple complex.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Five emails have been continuously received since July 14 (Monday). The SGPC has already informed the government and police about these threats. The recent series of threatening emails warning of bomb attacks at this sacred site is a matter of grave concern. The Golden Temple is a spiritual and inclusive centre for all humanity, drawing lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every day.”

Expressing disappointment, Dhami said that the identity of the sender still remains unknown. He emphasised, “It is the government's responsibility to urgently trace the origin of these emails, including the server, IP address, and country being used.”

He added that the emails received on July 15 and 16 were not only addressed to the SGPC but also to Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

“The first email came on July 14, reportedly from the fake email ID of Kerala Chief Minister Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan. The second threat, received on July 15, was also reportedly from the fake email ID of former Chief Justice of India, Justice Chanderchur Singh. This email was also sent to SGPC and MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. The three emails received today were purportedly from a person named Asif Gaffur and addressed to SGPC and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann,” he added.