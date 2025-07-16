Gujarat MPs deliver disappointment as 96% of MPLAD funds remain unspent

AHMEDABAD: Despite voters’ hopes and a hefty development fund at their disposal, Gujarat’s 26 MPs have spent only 4.2% of their allocated MPLAD funds over the past year. Alarmingly, not a single development project has been completed in 14 out of 26 parliamentary constituencies, exposing a serious governance gap.

Gujarat’s Members of Parliament have failed to even scratch the surface of their development responsibility. A staggering 95.8% of the Rs 254.8 crore allocated under the MPLAD Scheme remains unutilised, as per data accessed by NGO Mahiti Adhikar Pahel till July 5, 2025.

The MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development) Scheme grants every MP Rs 5 crore per year to carry out development works in their constituencies, ranging from roads and sanitation to irrigation and public health. Yet, in the first year of the 18th Lok Sabha, barely Rs 10.72 crore has been spent in total across Gujarat.