Korba’s coal boom is costing the earth: study flags forest cover fall from 35.56 per cent to 14 per cent

RAIPUR: A new research study has revealed alarming levels of land degradation and a sharp decline in forest cover in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, India’s largest coal and power-producing region.

The findings underscore how the relentless expansion of coal mining, particularly open-cast operations, has drastically transformed the region’s landscape, triggering severe ecological consequences.

The scientists behind the study acknowledged that coal mining is critical to meeting India's rising energy needs, but stressed that this industrial growth has come at an enormous environmental cost in Korba.

The district currently has 13 operational coal mines, with four more in the pipeline. Coal production in Korba is expected to peak at 180 million tonnes by 2025.

“Our study addressed the lack of comprehensive understanding regarding the scale of LULC (Land Use and Land Cover) changes caused by coal mining in the Korba region from 1995 to 2024. Simultaneously, an enduring existence of insufficient reclamation strategies remains in restoring degraded landscapes,” said Dr Joystu Dutta, Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Science, Sant Gahira Guru University, Ambikapur.

The study found that forest cover in Korba had declined dramatically. from 35.56 per cent in 1995 to just 14 per cent in 2024, alongside a significant increase in coal mining zones and wastelands.