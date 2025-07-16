Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on three-day tour to Spain; tourism, sports and films high on agenda

Yadav will provide detailed insights to the participating industrialists about investment opportunities across various sectors in Madhya Pradesh. During the networking lunch, he will interact with prominent Spanish industrialists and representatives of different organisations.

He will also attend a presentation by the renowned sports infrastructure design and consulting firm, 'Populous'.The session will focus on the development of modern sports infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh.

Later, the President of the Spain Film Commission will meet with the MP CM to discuss international-level film shooting and collaboration opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

The tour to Spain and its increased focus on promoting investments and partnerships in tourism, film and sports, assumes particular significance, as tourism constitutes a significant portion of Spain’s GDP.

In 2023, tourism activity reached 12.3 per cent of the GDP in Spain, which translated to 184,002 million euros, and the sector generated more than 2.5 million jobs, representing 11.6% of total employment.

On the other hand, MP is among those Indian states, that have enormous tourism potential. Considered the heart of India -- Madhya Pradesh, too, has registered exponential tourist growth in 2024.

The State welcomed 13.41 crore visitors in 2024, which represented a mammoth 526% jump from the 2020 levels, 51% growth compared to 2019 and around 21% increase when compared to the corresponding figures of 2023.

The State also unveiled multiple policies to boost sectoral investments, including film and tourism policies, ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal in February 2025.