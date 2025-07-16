Mob frees fraud accused from Delhi Police custody in UP’s Bulandshahr; 12 arrested

LUCKNOW: At least a dozen persons were arrested after a mob allegedly attacked a Delhi Police team in Madhavgarh village of Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and freed a man accused in a fraud case from police custody.
The incident occurred when a team from the Hauz Khas police station in Delhi, including Head Constables Kuldeep Singh and Harikesh Meena, travelled to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to apprehend a suspect named Subodh, who had been declared an ‘absconder’ by a Delhi court.
“Subodh was wanted in a fraud case involving a private company. After being declared an absconder, a warrant was issued against him for his arrest. The Delhi Police team was accompanied by a local team from Khanpur police station,” said Constable Kuldeep Singh.
The police team had rounded up Subodh and was preparing to leave the village when the accused’s relatives, along with several local villagers, allegedly attacked the police personnel. The mob overpowered the team and managed to free Subodh from custody.
Following the incident, reinforcements from multiple police stations under the jurisdiction of the Syana circle were deployed in the area. However, the mob had already fled along with the accused before additional forces arrived.
Subsequently, the Khanpur police registered a case against Subodh and 12 others for allegedly obstructing a law enforcement operation and assaulting police officers on duty.
“A case has been registered based on the complaint of the Delhi Police personnel. Those involved in attacking the police and freeing the accused will be arrested soon,” said Syana Circle Officer (CO) Prakhar Pandey.
Police raids were ongoing to apprehend others allegedly involved in the attack.