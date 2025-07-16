Mob frees fraud accused from Delhi Police custody in UP’s Bulandshahr; 12 arrested

LUCKNOW: At least a dozen persons were arrested after a mob allegedly attacked a Delhi Police team in Madhavgarh village of Bulandshahr district in western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and freed a man accused in a fraud case from police custody.

The incident occurred when a team from the Hauz Khas police station in Delhi, including Head Constables Kuldeep Singh and Harikesh Meena, travelled to Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to apprehend a suspect named Subodh, who had been declared an ‘absconder’ by a Delhi court.

“Subodh was wanted in a fraud case involving a private company. After being declared an absconder, a warrant was issued against him for his arrest. The Delhi Police team was accompanied by a local team from Khanpur police station,” said Constable Kuldeep Singh.