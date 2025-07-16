MP Abhishek Banerjee urges Centre to intervene in demolition of Satyajit Ray’s ancestral home in Bangladesh

KOLKATA: Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee has also expressed concern over the demolition of Satyajit Ray’s ancestral house in Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, he demanded that the Government of India initiate dialogue with the Bangladesh Government regarding the preservation of the Ray family home, which has made an incomparable contribution to Bengali culture.

This development was first reported by Bangladeshi newspapers The Daily Star and Prothom Alo. According to these reports, the house, located on Harikishor Ray Road in the district's headquarters, had been used as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy.

The Prothom Alo report claimed that the house had remained unused since 2007. The Shishu Academy has allegedly begun preparations to demolish the abandoned house in order to construct a multi-storeyed building. The academy had started using the building in 1989, during the tenure of the then military ruler of Bangladesh, Hussain Mohammad Ershad.

Abhishek Banerjee wrote on his X handle: “I am deeply distressed to learn that the ancestral home of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray in Dhaka is reportedly being demolished by the Bangladeshi authorities. This century-old property belonged to Ray’s grandfather, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, a towering figure in Bengali literature and culture.”