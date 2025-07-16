No alliance at the top, but Cong, AAP discuss strategy ahead of Goa assembly session

CONGRESS: Even though AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has announced that there would be no alliance with the Congress, local leaders of the two parties have come together to coordinate the opposition's strategy ahead of the monsoon session of the Goa assembly.

The session will be held from July 21 to August 8.

Congress and AAP MLAs attended a meeting called by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on July 15, while the leaders of other opposition parties including the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party remained absent.

"I convened a meeting with the opposition MLAs including AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, and Congress's Carlos Alvares Ferreira and Altone D'Costa," Alemao said in a statement.

The purpose was to draw up the opposition's strategy, he said.

"The discussion was productive, with valuable inputs from MLAs Venzy Viegas, Carlos, Altone and Cruz on how to hold the BJP government accountable," said Alemao who belongs to the Congress.

"We are united in our determination to protect Goa from the corrupt BJP government's clutches," he added.

Congress MLAs have submitted over 750 Legislative Assembly Questions (LAQs) for the session, Alemao said.

AAP Goa president Amit Palekar said to attend the meeting was the decision of the legislative wing of his party. The AAP and Congress have decided to demand accountability from the BJP government on the floor of the House, he said, adding that a collective strategy was decided for the sake of the people of Goa.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, AAP MLAs Viegas and Silva said, "United we stand for Goa's justice. For meaningful change in the assembly, AAP and opposition parties must align their political and legislative wings. Common political discipline and collective action should happen."