Over 20K more forces lined up for J&K

NEW DELHI: In view of the emerging security challenges in Jammu & Kashmir following ‘Operation Sindoor’, besides an apparent shortage of personnel in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given an in-principle approval to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for raising 20 new battalions, which would mean an addition of over 20,000 more personnel, for deployment in the Union Territory, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the CRPF had originally placed a demand for raising 35 additional battalions, but the Ministry has given its approval for 20 battalions for the time being.

The CRPF had initiated the proposal sometime in October last year and the issue remained pending, but in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces, the government felt it was necessary to consider the proposal on urgent basis, sources said.

“During a meeting with officers of the MHA and CRPF, it was decided that while the full 35-battalion proposal will remain under consideration, but in the immediate future, approval could be granted for 20 battalions, as the file is likely to get the Union Cabinet nod. The Union finance ministry has already cleared the proposal,” a source, privy with the developments, said.

It is also learnt from sources that the newly-raised battalions would be more specialised in their operational capabilities, with a particular focus on the J&K terrain and security situation, in view of the evolving responsibilities of the CRPF which is expected to further increase amid cross-border security threats.