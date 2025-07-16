Over 20K more forces lined up for J&K

NEW DELHI: In view of the emerging security challenges in Jammu & Kashmir following ‘Operation Sindoor’, besides an apparent shortage of personnel in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given an in-principle approval to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for raising 20 new battalions, which would mean an addition of over 20,000 more personnel, for deployment in the Union Territory, sources said on Tuesday.
According to sources, the CRPF had originally placed a demand for raising 35 additional battalions, but the Ministry has given its approval for 20 battalions for the time being.
The CRPF had initiated the proposal sometime in October last year and the issue remained pending, but in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces, the government felt it was necessary to consider the proposal on urgent basis, sources said.
“During a meeting with officers of the MHA and CRPF, it was decided that while the full 35-battalion proposal will remain under consideration, but in the immediate future, approval could be granted for 20 battalions, as the file is likely to get the Union Cabinet nod. The Union finance ministry has already cleared the proposal,” a source, privy with the developments, said.
It is also learnt from sources that the newly-raised battalions would be more specialised in their operational capabilities, with a particular focus on the J&K terrain and security situation, in view of the evolving responsibilities of the CRPF which is expected to further increase amid cross-border security threats.
According to MHA officials, with the Naxal menace now on the wane, the Ministry’s strategy is likely to shift toward eliminating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. “The proposal includes raising new General Duty Battalions,” the source added.
Amid heightened security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, additional companies of the CRPF are likely to be deployed in UT in the coming hours, the sources said.
Senior security officials also noted that the region is going to witness significant strategic and security adjustments, which will lead to movement of more CRPF personnel to assist the J&K police in maintaining law and order in key areas and also counter-terror measures.
Over the years, the CRPF has grown into a vast and complex organisation, comprising administrative and operational sectors, support institutions, and specialised units.
It currently includes two administrative sectors, two operational sectors, 39 administrative ranges, 17 operational ranges, 43 group centres, four composite hospitals with 100-bed capacity, 18 composite hospitals with 50-bed capacity, six field hospitals, three central weapon reserves, seven ammunition workshops, and a wide range of operational units across the country.
These include 201 General Duty Battalions, six VIP Security Battalions, six Mahila Battalions, 16 Rapid Action Force Battalions, 10 CoBRA Battalions, seven Signal Battalions, one Parliament Duty Group, and one Special Duty Group.
The CRPF’s core responsibilities include crowd and riot control, counter-insurgency and counter-militancy operations, tackling Left-Wing Extremism, managing large-scale security during elections in sensitive areas, VIP protection, defending vital installations, participating in UN peacekeeping missions, and carrying out rescue and relief operations during natural disasters.
Existing strength of crpf troops
247 battalions
General Duty: 201 battalions
Mahila (Women) units: 6 battalions
Rapid Action Force: 16 battalions
Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA): 10 battalions
(Each battalion generally consists of around 1,200 personnel)