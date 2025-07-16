Pilot Association condemns selective approach of Air India probe report, asks public not to lend it credence

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the preliminary findings as well as the public discourse over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad.

Its president Captain C S Randhawa, expressed the federation’s dissatisfaction over the aspect that pilots were excluded from the investigation process.

He alleged, “The report as released, lacks comprehensive data and appears to rely selectively on paraphrased cockpit voice recordings to suggest pilot error and question the professional competence and integrity of the flight crew. This approach is neither objective nor complete.”

He appealed to the federation members and the general public not to lend credence to such premature conclusions.

“Assigning blame before a thorough, transparent, and data-driven investigation is both premature and irresponsible,” he said.