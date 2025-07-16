PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to unify 36 schemes, boost farming in 100 low-performing districts

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the launch of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, an umbrella programme that merges 36 existing schemes to uplift India’s agriculture sector.

The scheme, with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, will run for six years and focus on 100 deprived districts across the country, with a minimum of one district selected from each state and Union Territory.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new initiative is designed to enhance post-harvest storage, improve irrigation infrastructure, raise agricultural productivity, and expand credit facilities for farmers. Nearly 1.7 crore farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme, he added.

Officials said the Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana draws inspiration from NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Programme, but is unique in being the first initiative focused exclusively on agriculture and allied sectors.

“The scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improve irrigation facilities, and facilitate availability of long-term and short-term credit,” Vaishnaw said.