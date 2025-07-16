Punjab, Haryana HC transfers investigation in Col Bath assault case to CBI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court today transferred the investigation into the alleged assault on Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath over a parking dispute outside a dhaba in Patiala by Punjab Police personnel to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Previously, the court had entrusted the investigation to the Chandigarh Police.

Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj, expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police, directed that the case be transferred to the CBI.

The direction came just two days after the bench of Justice Bhardwaj admonished the Chandigarh Police for its failure to arrest any of the accused Punjab Police personnel. He had asserted that the conduct of the police amounted to “setting the wrong example” and protecting the accused.

The court was earlier informed that all five accused, four of whom are police inspectors, are absconding, and no non-bailable warrants have been issued against them.

After the hearing, Pushpinder Singh Ahluwalia, lawyer of Colonel Bath, said, “The petitioner in its fresh plea sought an independent probe, preferably by the CBI, into the matter. After the hearing in the matter today, the court of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj then transferred the case to the CBI.”