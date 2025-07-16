Ranchi Diary | Dhoni may be roped in to promote sports, tourism

Now, the Jharkhand government is looking to rope in former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in building a roadmap to elevate the state’s sports and tourism status. Dhoni recently met Tourism, Art-Culture and Sports minister Sudivya Kumar to discuss a collaboration in boosting the sports infrastructure and tourism potential of the state. According to the minister, Dhoni’s experience and commitment will play a pivotal role in taking Jharkhand to new heights in the respective field. Dhoni, however, is yet to release an statement in this regard.

Chatbot to help pilgrims during Shravani Mela

In a first, Deoghar district administration has launched a Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, through which, special information will be communicated to visitors about the Shravani Mela, which stated on July 11. The app, which can be downloaded at the click of a link, will provide interesting insights into the history of Deoghar and the Baba Temple. Besides, whatever information may be required by a devotee during the Mela, including railway station, bus stand, airport, hospital and other such data, will be available on the app. In another significant step, surveillance in the Mela area includes facial recognition and headcount cameras, enhancing enhancing crowd control and safety.

Govt offices to be fully e-enabled by 2026

Taking a move towards streamlined, paperless governance, the Jharkhand government has launched a comprehensive initiative to digitise all its offices by January 2026. The move, led by Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, is set to transform traditional bureaucratic workflow into a modern, tech-driven ‘e-office’ system. The chief secretary has also asked department heads to evaluate the progress of the “e-Office Light” initiative. Stressing the need for accuracy and efficiency, she has directed the IT Department to ensure that the system is completely error-free and operational across all departments before the deadline.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com