Security forces stop Manipur relief camp inmates from returning to native village

GUWAHATI: Security forces on Wednesday thwarted an attempt by around 100 people, displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur, to return to their native Dolaithabi village in the Imphal East district of Meitei-majority Imphal Valley.

The persons, who are lodged at a relief camp in the district, were intercepted at Pukhao Bazar area, 2.5 km away from Dolaithabi.

The village is considered a sensitive area, given its proximity to conflict zones.

Sources said it was a precautionary measure that the people were not allowed to return to their village. The Imphal East district shares its boundary with Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district.

During the ethnic conflict, a series of violent incidents occurred in areas bordering the two districts.

Recently, Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh stated the government had plans to shut down all relief camps after carrying out the resettlement of the people in three phases.

The government had come up with the plan following discussions with the central government.

“…The number of displaced, which was 62,000 in the beginning, is now about 57,000. I took stock of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi. People have started going back,” Singh had stated.