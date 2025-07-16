Technical experts from Prada visit Kolhapur, interact with artisans

PUNE: A team of experts from Prada visited Kolhapur to interact with artisans and assess the local footwear manufacturing process, days after the Italian luxury fashion brand was accused of appropriating the region's famous flat sandals.

Following the row, Prada had acknowledged that the sandals showcased in their men's 2026 fashion show were "inspired" by traditional Indian handcrafted footwear.

The brand, however, clarified in a reply to the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce that the showcased sandals are still at the design stage and not yet confirmed for commercial production.

Four members of their technical team, including the heads of footwear design of Prada and two external consultants, visited Kolhapur on Tuesday.

They toured the Kolhapuri chappal manufacturing cluster, observed the production process, and held discussions with local artisans," said Lalit Gandhi, president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture.