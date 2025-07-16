Union Cabinet hails Shukla’s historic space odyssey as new chapter in India’s space programme

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed a resolution on Wednesday congratulating Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force for successfully completing his historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The Cabinet asserted that the mission heralded a new chapter in India’s space programme.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while reading out the resolution, said Shukla’s space journey was a moment of pride, glory and joy for the entire nation and represented the country’s infinite aspirations.

“The Cabinet joins the nation in celebrating the return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to Earth, following the successful completion of his historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station,” the resolution read.

Shukla, along with three other astronauts on the private Axiom-4 mission, returned to Earth on Tuesday after spending 20 days in space, of which 18 days were aboard the ISS. The mission was launched on 25 June, with Shukla as mission pilot. He became the first Indian to travel to the ISS.

In the resolution, the government said the successful mission significantly elevates India’s global standing in space exploration.

“It is a vital stepping stone towards India’s own human spaceflight ambitions, including the Gaganyaan mission and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station. It reaffirms India’s resolve to be at the forefront of human space exploration,” it further stated, adding: “It heralds a new chapter in India’s space programme and gives a golden glimpse of our future space endeavours.”

“Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission is not just a personal triumph, but a beacon of inspiration for a new generation of young Indians. It will ignite scientific temper, fuel curiosity, and inspire countless youth to pursue careers in science and embrace innovation,” the resolution said.

The Union Cabinet also commended the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the entire community of scientists and engineers whose relentless efforts made this achievement possible.

During his time aboard the ISS, Shukla worked seamlessly with fellow members of the Axiom-4 Crew and Expedition 73, embodying India’s growing leadership in international space cooperation.

Shukla conducted pioneering experiments in microgravity on subjects such as muscle regeneration, algal and microbial growth, crop viability, microbial survivability, cognitive performance in space, and the behaviour of cyanobacteria, the Minister said while reading the resolution. “These studies will deepen global understanding of human spaceflight and microgravity science, and provide critical inputs for India’s future missions,” he added.

The Cabinet also applauded the visionary and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, whose strategic foresight, unwavering belief in India’s space potential, and consistent guidance have enabled the country to chart new frontiers and emerge as a leader among spacefaring nations.

The resolution concluded by reaffirming the Union Cabinet’s firm conviction that this mission will energise the national resolve to build Viksit Bharat — a developed India — by 2047, as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

Ends