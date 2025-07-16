Uttar Pradesh govt urges Centre to grant state CS Manoj Kumar Singh one year extension

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has urged the Centre for an extension of one year to chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh who is due to retire at the end of this month. The state government has made the request by writing a letter to the Central government.

“To support its request, the government has mentioned the Singh’s involvement in major projects, including the Zero Poverty programme which the Chief Secretary is spearheading. In addition to this, the letter has mentioned that a Global Investors Summit and a Ground Breaking ceremony are scheduled to take place by the end of this year, for which Singh’s presence will be crucial,” said a senior official. He indicated that, with UP assembly elections less than two years away, the government would prefer to not have any major rejig in the bureaucracy while rolling out its major programmes.

Manoj Singh is a 1988 batch officer, currently the senior most officer in state’s bureaucracy. He holds charge of multiple departments including Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner, Chairperson PICUP, CEO UPEIDA, CEO UP State Highways Authority, ACS Coordination and Project Director of UP Diversified Agriculture Support Project.