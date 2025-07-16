Uttarakhand's biggest ecstasy bust: Kingpin held, massive MDMA seizure

DEHRADUN: A major illicit drug manufacturing unit has been busted in Nanakmatta, Uttarakhand, resulting in the arrest of its alleged operator, Kunal Ram Kohli from Tanakpur.

According to police sources, the joint operation conducted by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Udham Singh Nagar Police also led to the recovery of significant quantities of raw materials used in the production of MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy), sourced from Banaras and Ghaziabad.

Speaking to TNIE, Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Manikant Mishra, said:

“We have confiscated 126 litres of banned chemicals and 28 kilograms of powder. This raw material was sufficient to produce approximately 12 kilograms of MDMA. Additionally, 7.41 grams of finished MDMA were also seized during the raid. This marks one of the largest drug-related crackdowns in the region to date.”

Providing further details on Tuesday, Director General of Police Deepam Seth linked the arrest to earlier operations.

“On 11 July, Champawat Police had arrested a woman named Isha, from whom over five kilograms of MDMA were seized. Prior to this, the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch had also conducted operations in various parts of the Kumaon region,” DGP Seth stated.

Investigations had earlier revealed that MDMA was being produced at a chicken farm in the Thal police station area of Pithoragarh. Mumbai Police had arrested several traffickers and manufacturers from that site.