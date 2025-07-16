Uttarakhand's biggest ecstasy bust: Kingpin held, massive MDMA seizure

DEHRADUN: A major illicit drug manufacturing unit has been busted in Nanakmatta, Uttarakhand, resulting in the arrest of its alleged operator, Kunal Ram Kohli from Tanakpur.
According to police sources, the joint operation conducted by the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Udham Singh Nagar Police also led to the recovery of significant quantities of raw materials used in the production of MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy), sourced from Banaras and Ghaziabad.
Speaking to TNIE, Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police, Manikant Mishra, said:
“We have confiscated 126 litres of banned chemicals and 28 kilograms of powder. This raw material was sufficient to produce approximately 12 kilograms of MDMA. Additionally, 7.41 grams of finished MDMA were also seized during the raid. This marks one of the largest drug-related crackdowns in the region to date.”
Providing further details on Tuesday, Director General of Police Deepam Seth linked the arrest to earlier operations.
“On 11 July, Champawat Police had arrested a woman named Isha, from whom over five kilograms of MDMA were seized. Prior to this, the Mumbai Police and Crime Branch had also conducted operations in various parts of the Kumaon region,” DGP Seth stated.
Investigations had earlier revealed that MDMA was being produced at a chicken farm in the Thal police station area of Pithoragarh. Mumbai Police had arrested several traffickers and manufacturers from that site.
Ongoing investigations by both the Mumbai and Champawat Police eventually identified Kunal Ram Kohli as a key suspect. He had been under close surveillance by the STF and police teams from Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. Intelligence reports later located him in the Nursery Tiraha area of Nanakmatta.
Acting on this information, the STF and Nanakmatta Police successfully arrested Kohli on Monday evening. The raw materials were subsequently recovered following his interrogation. Police confirmed that the illicit MDMA was intended for supply to Mumbai.
Authorities also revealed that the trafficking and manufacturing network has links extending into Nepal. Kohli reportedly procured the raw chemicals from factories based in Banaras and Ghaziabad. The police have since issued directives to monitor chemical manufacturing units across Uttarakhand, suspecting potential involvement in similar illegal operations.
Confiscated raw materials include:
Dichloromethane: 57.5 litres
Acetone for Synthesis: 20 litres
Hydrochloric Acid: 47.5 litres
Methylamine Solution: 500 millilitres
Sodium Hydroxide: 28 kilograms
About Ecstasy (MDMA):
Ecstasy, or MDMA (3,4-Methylenedioxy-N-methamphetamine), is an illicitly manufactured stimulant drug that can produce both euphoric and hallucinogenic effects. It is commonly misused in party and nightlife settings and poses significant health risks.