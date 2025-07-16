Woman gives birth on moving bus, throws newborn out of window; baby dies

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old woman gave birth to a baby while travelling on a sleeper coach bus in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district. In a shocking turn of events, she and a man claiming to be her husband allegedly threw the newborn out of the window, resulting in the infant’s death, police said.
The incident occurred around 6:30 am on Tuesday on the Pathri-Selu Road and came to light after an alert passer-by noticed something wrapped in cloth being thrown from the bus and immediately alerted authorities.
The woman, identified as Ritika Dhere, was travelling from Pune to Parbhani with Altaf Shaikh, who claimed to be her husband, aboard a sleeper coach operated by Sant Prayag Travels. During the journey, Dhere went into labour and delivered a baby boy.
However, according to police, the couple wrapped the newborn in cloth and threw him out of the bus. The bus driver, who witnessed something being discarded from the vehicle, questioned the couple. Shaikh reportedly told the driver that his wife had vomited due to motion sickness.
Meanwhile, a vigilant citizen who checked the discarded bundle found a newborn baby and immediately called the police using the 112 emergency helpline.
A patrolling police team intercepted the bus and, after an initial investigation, took both Dhere and Shaikh into custody. During questioning, the couple allegedly confessed to discarding the baby because they were unable to raise the child. The infant succumbed to injuries after being thrown onto the road.
According to police, both Dhere and Shaikh hail from Parbhani and had been living in Pune for the past year and a half. Although they claimed to be married, they could not provide any documentation to confirm their relationship.
Dhere was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
A case has been registered against the couple at Pathri Police Station under Sections 94(3) and 94(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body). A notice has been served to the accused, and further investigation is underway.