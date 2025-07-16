Woman gives birth on moving bus, throws newborn out of window; baby dies

MUMBAI: A 19-year-old woman gave birth to a baby while travelling on a sleeper coach bus in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district. In a shocking turn of events, she and a man claiming to be her husband allegedly threw the newborn out of the window, resulting in the infant’s death, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am on Tuesday on the Pathri-Selu Road and came to light after an alert passer-by noticed something wrapped in cloth being thrown from the bus and immediately alerted authorities.

The woman, identified as Ritika Dhere, was travelling from Pune to Parbhani with Altaf Shaikh, who claimed to be her husband, aboard a sleeper coach operated by Sant Prayag Travels. During the journey, Dhere went into labour and delivered a baby boy.

However, according to police, the couple wrapped the newborn in cloth and threw him out of the bus. The bus driver, who witnessed something being discarded from the vehicle, questioned the couple. Shaikh reportedly told the driver that his wife had vomited due to motion sickness.