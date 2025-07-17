19 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

PATNA: At least 19 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar in the last 24 hours, the chief minister's office said on Thursday.

The highest number of five fatalities was reported in Nalanda, followed by Vaishali (four), Banka and Patna (two each).

Besides, Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jehanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui and Samastipur districts accounted for one death each.

Condoling the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and urged the people to take ample precautions during bad weather.