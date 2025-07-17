Amit Shah in Jaipur for Cooperative Festival; Gehlot raises Kanhaiyalal case, demands answers

JAIPUR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is visiting Dadiya village in Jaipur on Thursday to attend the Co-operation and Employment Festival. During the event, major announcements related to the cooperative sector are expected, and appointment letters will be distributed among the youth.

However, the visit has drawn sharp political reactions. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticised the Union Minister, demanding answers over the lack of progress in the Kanhaiyalal murder case.

“Today Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Jaipur. Before the assembly elections, you mentioned the Kanhaiyalal case in every rally in Rajasthan and asked for votes in his name,” Gehlot posted on X.

He accused the BJP of misleading the public on compensation to the victim’s family. “Rajasthan Police arrested the accused within four hours. Both were associated with the BJP. Despite this, the NIA, under your ministry, took over the case overnight. We didn’t object. But the BJP continued to spread lies about compensation, which was one of the major reasons behind our government’s fall,” he wrote.

Gehlot expressed dismay over the slow pace of justice. “Three years have passed, but the NIA court has not delivered any sentence. There isn’t even a regular judge in the NIA court here, and witness statements haven’t been recorded yet,” he said.

He urged Shah to respond to the people of Rajasthan: “How long will Kanhaiyalal’s family wait for justice? Will the BJP continue to politicise the issue, or is it serious about delivering justice?”

On June 28, 2022, Kanhaiyalal, a tailor from Udaipur, was brutally murdered by two men after he posted content on social media in support of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The attackers recorded the killing and shared the video online, sparking nationwide outrage. The case was later handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).