Bihar CM rolls out free electricity up to 125 units for 1.67 crore households ahead of assembly elections

He further added that in the next three years, with the consent of these households, solar power plants will be installed either on their rooftops or nearby public spaces.

“Under the Kutir Jyoti Scheme, for extremely poor families, the state government will bear the entire cost of installing solar power systems. For the rest, the government will provide appropriate support. This means domestic consumers will not only get 125 units of free electricity, but within the next three years, Bihar is expected to generate up to 10,000 megawatts of solar energy,” he added.

Welcoming the announcement, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Nitish’s decision to provide free electricity is a historic and welcome step.

We purchase electricity at the highest rates but still provide subsidies to consumers. Dalits, minorities, and those struggling with daily challenges will benefit the most. This move will mark another milestone in Bihar’s social transformation under Nitish's leadership.”

Taking a dig at the opposition, he added, “The RJD, which wanted to light lanterns in people’s homes, has now suffered a political shock of 33,000 volts.”