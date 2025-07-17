BJP set to announce new party president after August 15, four candidates among front-runners

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to announce the consensus candidate for the party’s new national president after Independence Day, following the completion of organisational elections in some states. The delay in selecting the new president has created an unfavourable impression, even among party cadres.

The RSS – the ideological mentor of the BJP – has reportedly advised reaching a consensus on a candidate with organisational experience and a neutral stance within the party. Sources also stated that the BJP has zeroed in on four potential candidates, all of whom have organisational experience.

Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior BJP leader BD Sharma are said to be the front-runners as they meet the criteria for the post.

The party is preparing to first call a meeting of its central council to build a consensus around one of the names under consideration.