Calcutta HC accepts apology from ex-Kolkata top cop over disclosure of RG Kar rape victim’s name

KOLKATA: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel has apologised to the Calcutta High Court for allegedly disclosing the name of the victim in the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In a letter to the court on Thursday, he apologised for his conduct.
The division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta noted that since Goel had submitted a written apology, the matter should be closed. The court observed that there was no point in further complicating the issue and disposed of the case.
However, in a suggestive tone, Justice Mantha urged the West Bengal Judicial Academy to organise an awareness camp for the police.
“It is necessary to know what should and should not be said publicly or in the media about sub judice or sensitive matters,” he observed.
On August 9 last year, the body of a young doctor was found on the fourth floor of the emergency building at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Subsequent investigations allegedly revealed that she had been raped and murdered.
Goel, who was then the Kolkata Police Commissioner, was accused of publicly mentioning the victim's name. Lawyer Vijay Kumar Singhal filed a public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court regarding this, stating that according to the Supreme Court's order, publicly disclosing the name of a rape victim is a criminal offence and that Goel should be punished.
Goel’s lawyer, Sandipan Gangopadhyay, had stated during the last hearing that his client was prepared to apologise in writing. During Thursday’s hearing, he reiterated that the RG Kar incident was extremely tragic and painful, and that on August 10, 2024, Goel had unintentionally mentioned the victim’s name.