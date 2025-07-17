Calcutta HC accepts apology from ex-Kolkata top cop over disclosure of RG Kar rape victim’s name

KOLKATA: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel has apologised to the Calcutta High Court for allegedly disclosing the name of the victim in the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In a letter to the court on Thursday, he apologised for his conduct.

The division bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta noted that since Goel had submitted a written apology, the matter should be closed. The court observed that there was no point in further complicating the issue and disposed of the case.

However, in a suggestive tone, Justice Mantha urged the West Bengal Judicial Academy to organise an awareness camp for the police.