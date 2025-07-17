Chandigarh diary | Kangana concerned over ‘lack of respect’ for MPs

Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview roughed many of her party leaders after she expressed concern about lack of respect and resources for MPs. The national award-winning actress said she had implied that she was not enjoying her work as an MP as people would came to her with ‘panchayat-level problems’. “If you are an MP, you cannot be in the profession if your are an honest person,’’ she said. When asked if she expected to be part of the Union Cabinet, Kangana said she expected to get a portfolio. She said after her contributions toward the people and the Centre, she believes she should have been assigned a ministry.

Mann praises 2 Cong MLAs in the assembly

2: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann showered praises on two Congress MLAs in the recent special Assembly session; the legislators being Pargat Singh from Jalandhar (Cantonment) and Rana Gurjit Singh from Kapurthala. The CM “As Captain of the Indian hockey team, he (Pargat) witnessed the Tricolour being raised during international hockey competitions.’’ He also praised Rana Gurjit, calling him ‘Bapu’ (father-figure) . Both Congress legislators were left surprised by the CM’s words of affection. Pargat and Rana have been critical of Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa.