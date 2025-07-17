Congress slams Modi government over operational failure of MGNREGA attendance app

The Congress party on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the operational failures of the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app, calling it an “unworkable and counterproductive” tool for digital attendance under the MGNREGA scheme. The party demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, accused the government of hasty decision-making, stating that “FAST”, the government’s self-proclaimed motto, really stands for “First Announce, Second Think.”

Introduced in May 2022, the NMMS app was designed to ensure digital verification of attendance at MGNREGA worksites. However, Ramesh argued that the app has consistently failed in practice, and the Congress has repeatedly highlighted its flaws since its rollout.

A recent notification from the Union Ministry of Rural Development, issued on July 8, 2025, now acknowledges these operational challenges. “It was evident from day one that requiring workers to upload photos from remote worksites would exclude many genuine workers due to poor connectivity,” Ramesh said.