ED names Robert Vadra in charge sheet under PMLA in Gurugram land deal case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint (equivalent to a police charge sheet) against businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a land deal in Gurugram’s Shikohpur area, officials said.

Notably, this is the first time any central probe agency has charged the 56-year-old businessman in a criminal case.

Sources said the ED has also attached 43 immovable properties worth Rs 37.64 crore linked to Vadra and associated entities such as Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and others. The agency issued a provisional attachment order under the provisions of the PMLA, they added.

According to the sources, the prosecution complaint against Vadra has been submitted in the Rouse Avenue court here under provisions of the PMLA.

“A total of 11 entities including Vadra, a firm linked to him named Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee and Kewal Singh Virk, their company Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. and some others have been named as accused,” a source said, adding that the court is yet to take cognisance of the prosecution complaint.

Notably, Vadra has appeared before the ED several times to record his statements under provisions of the PMLA in connection with the case and he has always denied any wrongdoing. He always maintained that the case was a “political vendetta” against him and his family including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.