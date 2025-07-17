ED raids 14 locations linked to mastermind of illegal religious conversion syndicate

LUCKNOW: Seven days after registering a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, launched searches at 14 locations connected to Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of a massive illegal religious conversion syndicate in Uttar Pradesh.

According to official sources, the ED carried out searches at 12 premises in Utraula area of Balrampur district in central UP and at two locations in Mumbai.

The searches began as early as 5 am on Thursday.

The probe follows suspected foreign remittances exceeding Rs 100 crore into nearly 40 bank accounts linked to Chhangur Baba and his associates.

According to sources, the operation is based on documents and leads handed over to ED by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) which uncovered links to hawala networks and foreign funding during their earlier probe into Chhangur Baba’s activities.

ED's investigation has so far uncovered Rs 68 crore worth of transactions in 18 out of 30 bank accounts associated with the syndicate. Of this, Rs 7 crore of foreign funding arrived in just three months. This money came via hawala and money laundering routes from several countries.

The gang allegedly used the funds to purchase bungalows, Fortuner SUVs, showrooms, and to organize grand religious events such as Urs celebrations at Chhangur Baba’s shrine.

Evidence of a building used as a terrorist training camp has also been recovered.