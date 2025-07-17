Eviction drive in Assam's Goalpara turns violent; one killed in police firing

GUWAHATI: One person was killed and several others injured during a clash between police-forest personnel and evicted people in Assam’s Muslim-dominated Goalpara district on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at Paikan Reserve Forest, near the Meghalaya border.

According to officials, a joint team from the police and forest department had launched an eviction operation in the area when violence broke out.

“Some evicted people, living in makeshift tents, attacked the personnel, prompting them to retaliate,” a police official said.

Two civilians sustained gunshot injuries in the firing, and one later succumbed. Five to six members of the security personnel were also reported injured. Additional forces were deployed to control the situation, which remained tense through the day.

The eviction drive in Goalpara followed a similar operation in another Muslim-dominated district, Dhubri, where around 3,500 bighas of government land were cleared across three villages. Authorities said 1,069 families had been residing there.