FIR registered against Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife in West Bengal

KOLKATA: An FIR has been lodged against Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami and Arshi Jahan, Hasin's daughter from her first marriage at Suri in Birbhum district in West Bengal.

A few days ago, a conflict erupted over a plot of land in the Sonator area under ward no. 5 of Suri Municipality. The land reportedly belongs to Arshi and it is alleged that neighbor Guddu Bibi was trying to encroach that land.

It is alleged that after the construction work started on the land on Friday last week, Hasin started beating up her neighbour. The locals captured the scene on camera. As soon as that picture and video came on social media, it went viral. Although the authenticity of this video has not been verified by TNIE.

In the viral video, Hasin Jahan is seen beating the woman who has been admitted to Suri Sadar Hospital with head injury.

After the incident, both Hasin and her neighbours filed written complaints at Suri police station. Hasin also filed a complaint against Kazi Farzuddin, the husband of the Trinamool councilor in Ward No. 5.