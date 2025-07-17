Forest fire data in Uttarakhand shows massive discrepancy between state, central agencies

DEHRADUN: A significant discrepancy has allegedly emerged between the Uttarakhand Forest Department’s records on forest fires and the data presented by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), raising serious concerns about the true extent of damage to the state's critical green cover. While state figures suggest a relatively contained impact, the central agency’s report presents a far more alarming scenario.

The FSI’s 2023 report, which specifically covers the period from November 2023 to June 2024, indicates a staggering 180,890 hectares (approximately 1,809 square kilometres) of forest land in Uttarakhand were affected by fires. This places Uttarakhand as the eighth most impacted state nationwide during this critical timeframe. In stark contrast, the Uttarakhand Forest Department claims that only 58,000 hectares have been affected by forest fires over the past 25 years.

More recently, their figures for individual years show 933.55 hectares impacted in 2023 and 1,771.665 hectares in 2024. This vast difference in reporting has left officials struggling to provide a satisfactory explanation.

According to sources within the forest department, FSI scientists compile their fire-related reports using advanced satellite data. This meticulous process involves tracking initial fire alerts, then examining the specific burnt spots on the ground.