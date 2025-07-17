Himachal seeks urgent Central aid as rain-triggered disasters cause Rs 883 crore loss, 109 deaths

CHANDIGARH: Amid torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh, the state has witnessed large-scale devastation with 32 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides reported so far. The total loss has touched Rs 883.15 crore, and the death toll stands at 109.

In response, the state government has sought a special relief package from the Union Government to support the rehabilitation of families who have lost their homes, agricultural land, and livelihoods.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while speaking to the media, said that the state government would soon announce a special relief package for the disaster-affected families after due consultation within the Cabinet.

He said that the state has limited resources and cannot compensate for the damages without liberal assistance from the Union Government.

“Therefore, the State has sought a special relief package from the Union Government to support the rehabilitation of the families, who have lost their homes, agricultural land and livelihood. Monsoon has just begun and there is a long remaining span of the season. So we must remain vigilant throughout its course,” he said.

He added that discussions were also held with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, who has assured to consider all the demands sympathetically made by the state. He said, “We do not want any credit and the state government was ready to meet with anyone under his leadership for the welfare of disaster-hit people.”

Sukhu stated that during his recent visit to New Delhi, he took up several key issues with Union Ministers, including a request to allow the allotment of five bighas of land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) to rehabilitate the affected families suitably.

He also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the disaster-affected areas to personally assess the situation. “The Union Home Minister has assured him to visit the affected areas shortly,” he said.