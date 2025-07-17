Himachal seeks urgent Central aid as rain-triggered disasters cause Rs 883 crore loss, 109 deaths

CHANDIGARH: Amid torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh, the state has witnessed large-scale devastation with 32 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides reported so far. The total loss has touched Rs 883.15 crore, and the death toll stands at 109.
In response, the state government has sought a special relief package from the Union Government to support the rehabilitation of families who have lost their homes, agricultural land, and livelihoods.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while speaking to the media, said that the state government would soon announce a special relief package for the disaster-affected families after due consultation within the Cabinet.
He said that the state has limited resources and cannot compensate for the damages without liberal assistance from the Union Government.
“Therefore, the State has sought a special relief package from the Union Government to support the rehabilitation of the families, who have lost their homes, agricultural land and livelihood. Monsoon has just begun and there is a long remaining span of the season. So we must remain vigilant throughout its course,” he said.
He added that discussions were also held with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, who has assured to consider all the demands sympathetically made by the state. He said, “We do not want any credit and the state government was ready to meet with anyone under his leadership for the welfare of disaster-hit people.”
Sukhu stated that during his recent visit to New Delhi, he took up several key issues with Union Ministers, including a request to allow the allotment of five bighas of land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) to rehabilitate the affected families suitably.
He also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the disaster-affected areas to personally assess the situation. “The Union Home Minister has assured him to visit the affected areas shortly,” he said.
In response to a question, Sukhu said the state government believes that axing fruit-laden apple trees is inappropriate and hopes the High Court will grant ample time to the government for auctioning the apple produce.
He mentioned that he would convene a meeting with the Horticulture Minister and other senior officials to explore the legal aspects of this issue.
He also met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and demanded the expediting of critical infrastructure projects, including the Bhubhu Jot tunnel project, to benefit the people of the state.
“I also discussed with him the issue of the collapsed building at Dhalli and he has promised to compensate the affected family suitably,” he said.
The state government has further urged the ministry to prioritise tunnelling work for the construction of the Shimla-Shalaghat package of the Shimla-Mataur four-lane highway.
It also pushed for the faster implementation of the Nalagarh-Pinjore and Nalagarh-Gara Maur road projects. Sukhu said he also requested the extension of the Dhalli-Sainj four-lane up to Rampur.
He also met the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, urging the Commission to support the state in its recommendations, keeping in view the prevailing conditions.
As of now, 226 roads and one national highway remain closed, including 151 in Mandi district, 39 in Sirmaur, 21 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, three in Una, and two in Chamba. Traffic movement remains disrupted on these routes. Additionally, 52 electricity distribution transformers and 137 water supply schemes, including 119 in Mandi and 18 in Kangra, have been affected.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for various districts until July 20 and an orange warning for July 21 and 22. Heavy rains are very likely to continue across the state until July 22.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places till July 20, with a few spells of heavy to very heavy rain on July 21 and 22. The maximum temperatures are likely to drop by 2°C to 3°C, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal.