India set to lead global creative economy with AI-driven innovation: I&B ministry

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure inclusive communication and last-mile information delivery in every language across the country, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is moving towards adopting AI-based solutions that can bridge linguistic divides.

The Secretary of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Sanjay Jaju on Thursday held a meeting with Incubators and Startups from across the country, working on AI/ML-based technology solutions at the T-Hub in Hyderabad.

Apart from the CEO of T-Hub and the Startups being incubated at T Hub, participants included representatives of IIT Hyderabad, Centres of Excellence of NITs and Engineering institutions with active innovation cells.

Addressing the meeting Jaju said that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage creator economy of the country, the ministry has set up the WaveX Startup Accelerator Platform.

He further informed that the platform has launched ‘Kalaa Setu’ and the ‘Bhasha Setu’ challenges which would be significant in building a future-ready digital ecosystem.

Jaju also urged India’s leading AI startups to participate in the above challenges and develop indigenous, scalable solutions that reflect the linguistic and cultural diversity of the nation.