Indore emerged as cleanest city in India for eighth time

NEW DELHI: Indore has retained the coveted cleanest city title in India despite it competing in the special category ‘Super Swachh League’ category created this year to recognize and reward towns consistently demonstrating excellence in sanitation and waste management.

The announcement was made on Thursday as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards. Indore won the Swachh Survekshan title last year for the seventh time in a row.

The "Super Swachh League" category, introduced this year, recognizes cities that have consistently ranked among the top three in the Swachh Survekshan rankings for at least three consecutive years.

In the same special category - cities with population more than 10 lakh - Surat bagged the second position, followed by Navi Mumbai and Vijayawada. Noida clinched the top spot in the ‘3 to 10 lakh population’ group, while New Delhi emerged as the leader in the ‘cities with populations between 50,000 and 3 lakh’ category.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Awards at a function hosted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in New Delhi.

In the ‘Swachh Shahar’ (clean city) category for cities with more than 10 lakh population, Ahmedabad stands the first position followed by Bhopal and Lucknow in the annual survey. In total, 43 awards were announced, with a special recognition for Mahakumbh.