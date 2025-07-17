Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva sworn in as Chief Justice of MP High Court

BHOPAL: Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva took oath as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to him at a function in the Raj Bhawan here.

Justice Sachdeva, who was the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court since May this year, has been appointed as the 29th CJ of the MP HC.

The state's chief secretary read out a notification issued by President Droupadi Murmu, appointing Justice Sachdeva as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC.

Born in Delhi on December 26, 1964, Chief Justice Sachdeva completed his law degree from the Delhi University in 1988 and began legal practice the same year.

He did his graduation in commerce (honours course) in 1985 from the Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi, and obtained the Bachelor of Laws degree in 1988 from the Campus Law Centre in the national capital.

He was enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi on August 1, 1988.