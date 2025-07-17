Kharge, Rahul write to PM for J&K statehood

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring a legislation in Parliament’s Monsoon session to restore statehood to J&K, as he had promised. In their letter to the PM, they said their demand is “legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights.”

“Your goodself has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government’s commitment to restoring statehood. While addressing a rally in Srinagar on September 19, 2024, you reaffirmed:

‘We have said in Parliament that we will restore the region’s statehood’,” the letter reminded, also pointed out that the Centre had made similar assurances before the Supreme Court in the Article 370 matter, submitting that statehood would be restored “at the earliest”.

The Congress leaders also sought a law to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule.