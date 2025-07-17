Land grabbing case: SC stays contempt proceedings against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

The top court recorded the submissions of senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for the leader, saying there cannot be contempt proceedings on an interim order of the Lokayukta when the case was closed later by the ombudsman itself.

"The second submission is, that at the relevant time, the petitioner was not a party to the contempt proceedings but even then, the actions were taken against them for eviction. Therefore, this court vide order dated May 28, 2025 disposed of the SLP preferred by the petitioner with liberty to bring to the notice of the high court that he has been deleted from the contempt proceedings," it recorded.

Sundaram said an application was filed by Kumarwaswamy in the high court following the apex court direction, but he was made a party in the ongoing contempt proceedings instead.

"The submission is, he has not filed for impleadment but has brought it to the notice of the court as directed by this court. Issue notice," the bench ordered.

Any response the the leader's plea was directed to be filed within four weeks.

"In the meanwhile, the effect and operation of impugned order dated 17 April 2025 will remain in abeyance," the top court added.

The bench, however, did not issue notices to other parties including the Karnataka government on the plea of the minister.

The present contempt proceedings arose from the NGO's plea, which refers to a 2011 Lokayukta interlocutory report flagging illegal occupation of government land.

The state government later constituted a special investigation team which reportedly found prima facie evidence supporting the allegations.

The high court, acting on a 2020 assurance from the then advocate general that the state would act upon the Lokayukta's findings, closed the case.

Later, the Lokayukta also formally closed its own proceedings in 2021 due to jurisdictional limitations.

However, a contempt petition was later admitted by the high court against state authorities for allegedly failing to reclaim the encroached lands, as initially recommended.

During the course of the proceedings, eviction notices were issued to Kumaraswamy, even though he was not a party to the contempt case at the time.

Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court, which disposed of his plea on March 28, 2025, directing him to take the matter up with the high court.

He then filed an application clarifying that he should not be subjected to eviction since he had not been impleaded in the proceedings.

The high court subsequently added him as a respondent on April 17 which he has challenged in the top court.