Madhya Pradesh Government school teacher detained for burning pictures of Bharat Mata, religious deities

BHOPAL: A teacher of a government school has been taken into police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district for allegedly tearing and burning the pictures of Bharat Mata and Hindu gods and goddesses. He is also accused of asking Hindu students to read the Quran and learn to offer Namaz.

A case was registered under BNS Sections 298 and 351(3) -- which deal with defiling a place of worship or objects held sacred by a particular religious group and criminal intimidation -- at Ujjain’s Jharda police station on Wednesday, and the accused teacher Shaqil Mohammad Nagori was taken into custody by the police.

The case was lodged on the complaint by Nagpura village resident Rohit Rathore, whose cousin Anurag Rathore studies in Class VI at the government secondary school in Nagpura, where the accused is one of the teachers.