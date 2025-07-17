Nanda Devi peak set to reopen for climbers after four decades, sparks debate

DEHRADUN: In a move aimed at significantly boosting adventure tourism in Uttarakhand, preparations are underway to reopen the majestic Nanda Devi Peak for mountaineering after a hiatus of nearly four decades.
The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), in collaboration with the state's Tourism and Forest Departments, is currently drafting a comprehensive proposal for this historic initiative.
The decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by State Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, where intensive discussions were held on the expansion of adventure tourism and mountaineering opportunities within the state.
During the session, the Indian Mountaineering Foundation formally presented the proposal to permit mountaineering on Nanda Devi Peak, which has been under strict restriction since 1983.
Nanda Devi Peak holds immense spiritual importance for locals and pilgrims, according to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department.
"The Nanda Raj Jat yatra, held every 12 years, draws pilgrims nationwide to the Himalayas. It's a profound spiritual journey, underscoring Nanda Devi's immense religious significance for millions," a spokesperson stated.
"The yatra is more than a trek; it's a sacred experience that showcases the region's rich cultural heritage."
The potential reopening has elicited mixed reactions from the mountaineering community.
Veteran mountaineer Shashi Bahuguna, who has climbed 25 peaks, including the prominent Bhagirathi (6,856 meters) and Bandarpoonch (6,316 meters), hailed the move as "a moment of excitement."
"This is a uniquely technical and distinctively challenging peak, and climbers worldwide are eager to conquer it," seasoned mountaineer Shashi declared unequivocally.
Emphasising its global allure, Shashi added, "It is not merely a prized ascent for Indian mountaineers but stands among the most sought-after ranges for the global climbing fraternity."
However, fellow mountaineer Tarun Mahara expressed a more critical view, urging caution. "The government should not be in such a hurry; there might still be a possibility of radiation there," he added.
"Imagine a nuclear-powered device, capable of unleashing unprecedented destruction, lying abandoned in the pristine wilderness of the Himalayas," mountaineer Tarun Mahara revealed, shedding light on a long-forgotten chapter in history.
According to mountaineer Mahara, "Sixty years ago, the CIA and India's Intelligence Bureau attempted to install a surveillance device on Nanda Devi to spy on China. It was abandoned in a snowstorm, however, leaving behind 5kg of plutonium-238, which remains lost in the glacier."
The consequences of this failed mission are still unknown, with official sources warning that the radioactive material "could pose an environmental risk to the rivers fed by the mountain's ice."
As Mahara noted, "The device's fate remains a mystery, and experts have long cautioned about the potential dangers of this nuclear relic."