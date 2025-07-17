Nanda Devi peak set to reopen for climbers after four decades, sparks debate

DEHRADUN: In a move aimed at significantly boosting adventure tourism in Uttarakhand, preparations are underway to reopen the majestic Nanda Devi Peak for mountaineering after a hiatus of nearly four decades.

The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), in collaboration with the state's Tourism and Forest Departments, is currently drafting a comprehensive proposal for this historic initiative.

The decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by State Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, where intensive discussions were held on the expansion of adventure tourism and mountaineering opportunities within the state.

During the session, the Indian Mountaineering Foundation formally presented the proposal to permit mountaineering on Nanda Devi Peak, which has been under strict restriction since 1983.

Nanda Devi Peak holds immense spiritual importance for locals and pilgrims, according to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department.

"The Nanda Raj Jat yatra, held every 12 years, draws pilgrims nationwide to the Himalayas. It's a profound spiritual journey, underscoring Nanda Devi's immense religious significance for millions," a spokesperson stated.

"The yatra is more than a trek; it's a sacred experience that showcases the region's rich cultural heritage."